Total clearance and top to $24,000 at Tullinga Studs sale

By Anne Coffey

Optimism in the lamb market, a brilliant season and quality rams on offer saw the 5th Annual Production Sale for the Wald family achieve a total clearance of 128 rams, an average of $4414.00 and a top of $24,000.

Repeat and new buyers started the bids strongly which set the tone for the sale.

The top-priced ram “ Tullinga Black Label”, sold for $24,000 to the Pooncarie based “Dust’n Rain Dorper and White Dorper Stud”

The Twin born ram was a son of FatYak Tullinga, and from Dam Tullinga 223332. The 30-month-old White Dorper weighed 128 kg and with 51 millimeters of eye muscle.

Hamish Wald, Stud Principal for Tullinga said “I’m happy he is going to Dust and Rain. He has done a great job for us, and he will be ready to start working.”

Tullinga Donvincible”, the second priced ram, sold for $11,200 to Ayla and Chris Pratico, “Glen Lease Dorpers”, from Western Australia, via Auctions Plus.

The third top-price of $8200 for two rams – Tullinga 250574 and Tullinga 250548, both bought by Tom Brooks “Begargo Creek White Dorpers”, Lake Cargelligo. Tom bought 5 rams for an average of $6840.

Galari Agriculture, Condobolin bought the top-priced Dorper ram Tullinga 250336, which sold for $5800.

Volume buyers on the day included James and Victoria Boag, Nyngan, who took home 10 for an average of $4500, Mike Rosser, from Argyle Pastoral, Eugowra and Wanaaring, who took home seven rams for an average of $4914.

“We saw great support from repeat buyers and some new ones. We were pleased that there was something for everyone at the sale. I’d like to thank Forbes Livestock Agency and Randal Grayson for conducting the auction and AuctionsPlus for providing the online bidding”

Image Credit: Melise Davis Photography