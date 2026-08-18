Tori reaches new milestone in Aboriginal health leadership

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service (CAHS) staff member Tori Whiley recently represented the organisation at the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander RTO Summit, while also celebrating a significant achievement in her professional journey.

Tori holds several important roles within CAHS as an Enrolled Nurse, Aboriginal Health Practitioner and the service’s recently appointed Clinic Lead. Now she has added another achievement to her career by graduating as a qualified trainer.

The new qualification will allow Tori to provide increased support and guidance to Aboriginal Health Practitioner trainees, contributing to the growth and strengthening of the local Aboriginal health workforce.

The achievement also supports CAHS’s continued role in delivering training opportunities within the region and developing the next generation of Aboriginal health professionals.

CAHS and the community congratulates Tori on this outstanding accomplishment and recognises her ongoing commitment to learning, leadership and supporting others across the organisation and wider community.