Kiara selected in TDP

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School student Kiara Roussety has once again been selected for Phase 1 of the Talent Development Project (TDP), one of Australia’s leading music development programs for young musicians.

Delivered in partnership with the NSW Department of Education, the Talent Development Project brings together talented students from NSW public schools to work with respected industry professionals through workshops, mentoring, technical training and creative collaboration.

Kiara first joined the program last year, gaining valuable experience as she progressed through its highly competitive selection process. Participants are assessed at each stage on their artistic growth and development, with advancement between phases based on merit rather than automatic progression.

Her selection for a second year recognises her continued growth as a musician, as well as her dedication, perseverance and commitment to developing her craft.

Throughout the program, Kiara will continue to refine her performance skills, build confidence and further develop her artistic identity while collaborating with other outstanding young musicians from across NSW.