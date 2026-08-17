Belswick claims success at Show

By Melissa Blewitt

Belswick Merinos recorded a successful showing at the 2026 Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo, claiming top honours in two Merino ram classes.

The Condobolin-based stud won the March Shorn Medium Wool Ram, Four Tooth and Over class and the March Shorn Strong Wool Ram, Four Tooth and Over class.

Established in 1935 by RK L’Estrange, Belswick remains owned and operated by the L’Estrange family. The stud has been developed on Uardry and Sims Uardry bloodlines, with strategic infusions from Collinsville and Glendonald studs.

Operating as a commercially focused Merino stud, Belswick places emphasis on producing sheep with high fleece weights, strong lambing percentages and large-framed sheep carrying soft-handling 19–20 micron wool. The stud’s rams have consistently performed for commercial clients, achieving success in flock ewe competitions and producing sheep that are well regarded in the sale yards.

Belswick will conduct its 2026 Ram Sale on Friday, 18 September at “Belswick Park”.