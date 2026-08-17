Farmyard fun at LCS

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Children’s Services Vacation Care was buzzing with excitement recently when a group of friendly farm animals paid a special visit.

Gloria the goat, Pepper and Rocky the horses, and Wonky the dog delighted children, who enjoyed patting and meeting the animals up close.

Children from the service’s long day care also joined in the experience, learning about life on the farm and the different animals that call it home.

A highlight for many was taking turns walking Wonky on his lead, with the friendly dog also handing out plenty of puppy kisses.

The visit sparked plenty of excitement and conversation, with many children eager to tell their families about the special day. Goats, horses and dogs quickly became the most popular choices when discussing which animals they would love to have at home.