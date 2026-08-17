Diving into creativity and passion
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin Public School students have dived into a colourful underwater world as part of the Passion and Potential Visual Arts Group.
Inspired by Eric Carle’s classic children’s book Mister Seahorse, students created their own ocean-themed artworks during the group’s latest session. Each student selected an underwater creature before sketching their design in pencil and bringing it to life with vibrant oil pastels.
A soft blue paint wash was then applied to complete the ocean-inspired scenes. The finished artworks captured the creativity and imagination of the young artists as they explored life beneath the waves.
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