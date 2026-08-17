Diving into creativity and passion

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Public School students have dived into a colourful underwater world as part of the Passion and Potential Visual Arts Group.

Inspired by Eric Carle’s classic children’s book Mister Seahorse, students created their own ocean-themed artworks during the group’s latest session. Each student selected an underwater creature before sketching their design in pencil and bringing it to life with vibrant oil pastels.

A soft blue paint wash was then applied to complete the ocean-inspired scenes. The finished artworks captured the creativity and imagination of the young artists as they explored life beneath the waves.