100 voices. One collection.

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin’s Lucy Manwaring celebrated the release of her debut publication, Her Beauty and Her Terror: The Australian Country Women’s Anthology, with a book signing at the Condobolin Visitor Information Centre on Saturday, 1 August.

The collection features the work of 100 poets from rural and regional Australia, bringing together bush stories, poetry and personal memoirs that reflect the diverse experiences of country women.

Community members were among the first in Australia to purchase signed copies of the anthology, which has been more than 12 months in the making.

The title is inspired by Dorothea Mackellar’s iconic poem My Country, drawing on the line “her beauty and her terror” to reflect the anthology’s exploration of the contrasts of rural life and the human experience.

Founded by Ms Manwaring, the independent publishing imprint In Her Own Words received more than 500 submissions from writers across the country. After reviewing the entries, she selected 100 authors representing seven Australian states and territories.

The cloth-bound anthology explores themes including love and loss, motherhood, grief, resilience, renewal and the unique realities of life in regional Australia.

Lucy was inspired to undertake this journey, after discovering simple verses written by her late grandmother, Nan Fairlie (Kirk), which captured everyday life in rural Condobolin.

The anthology is available online through In Her Own Words (www.inherownwords.com.au) and at selected independent book retailers across Australia.

The official launch celebration will be held in Orange on Friday, 14 August.