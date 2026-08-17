Scout selected for drumming program
By Melissa Blewitt
Condobolin High School student Scout Collins has been selected for Phase One of the Talent Development Project (TDP) as one of the inaugural participants in The Beat Lab, a pilot program designed to identify and develop talented young drummers.
Delivered in partnership with the NSW Department of Education, the Talent Development Project is one of Australia’s leading music development initiatives, offering aspiring musicians from NSW public schools the opportunity to work with industry professionals through workshops, mentoring, technical training and creative collaboration.
During Phase One, Scout will travel regularly to Sydney to take part in intensive training, refining drumming technique, performance skills and musicianship while collaborating with other emerging musicians from across the state.
Scout’s selection is a notable achievement, recognising dedication, musical ability and commitment to developing as a performer.
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