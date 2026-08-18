700,000 kilometres, one powerful message

By Melissa Blewitt

Walking thousands of kilometres across Australia, Onestep Max is on a mission with a difference – he hopes to inspire conversations about mental health and remind people of the importance of supporting one another.

It is a journey that is both ambitious and deeply personal: to collectively walk 700,000 kilometres, with each kilometre representing one of the estimated 700,000 lives lost to suicide worldwide each year.

Recently, he stopped in Condobolin where he met with many local community members and businesses, inviting them to join him on a short walk of the main street on Thursday, 30 July.

He also called in and spent time at Powerfuel, Sky Metals, Royal Flying Doctor Service, No Moo 4 U, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, Condobolin Post Office, Central West Family Support Group and Wiradjuri Study Centre.

Despite the chilly afternoon, the sunshine and friendly conversations kept everyone warm as each step was shared with laughter, connection and support.

The walk provided a chance to slow down, listen, share stories and reconnect with members of the community. It was also a reminder of the importance of having people around us who are willing to listen and offer support when it is needed most.

Max said the initiative was not about financial donations, but about creating connection, awareness and a shared commitment to supporting others.

“Every week we all walk kilometres without even realising it — to the kitchen, the car or around the shops,” he said. “I ask people to walk with the intention of helping another person, simply holding the thought of being there for someone in their time of need.”

Those who join or follow the journey automatically contribute one kilometre each week simply through their everyday activities, turning ordinary steps into a collective message of support and awareness.

Supporters are encouraged to share the campaign with family and friends, helping build a community connected by kindness, understanding and hope.

Mental health and suicide have touched many lives in some way, highlighting the importance of continuing open and honest conversations. By coming together, sharing experiences and looking out for one another, we can help create a more connected and supportive community.