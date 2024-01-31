Throwback to the Youth Hospital Exhibition 2019

Local youth who participated in an art workshop in July 2019, along with their carers and parents attended the opening of the Condobolin Hospital Corridor Art Exhibition on Wednesday, 18 December 2019.

All the artworks on display were made by children in a workshop at Western Plains Regional Development with artist Karen Tooth. The theme for the workshop was “Get Healthy.”

Health Worker Terrence O’Bryan led chats about healthy eating habits, physical activity and fitness along with the importance of good mental health through building confidence.

Promotion of wellbeing and improving overall health through arts and health education was used as an inspiration for art works.

This initiative was a project of the Condobolin Health Service Arts Culture and Wellbeing Committee.