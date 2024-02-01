Throwback Thursday: Making a Difference

In 2021, Condobolin High School students and staff are committed to making a difference in their local community and further afield.

Staff and students raised an amazing $4,327 for men’s mental health and cancer awareness, when they participated in ‘Movember’ and other activities.

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

Every donation helps the organisation continue what they started and fund world class programs that are saving and improving the lives of men.

Ryan Goodsell contributed $1,770 to the final amount, by offering to cut his locks, which were of a substantial length.

Kaiden Atkinson and Walter Smith made a pledge that if the school raised $400 before 1 November they would shave off their beards.

The students and staff took up this challenge and Kaiden and Walter removed their beards on 1 November.

During November a number of other students and staff supported Kaiden and Walter as they re-grow their beards.

Ryan also decided to donate his locks to Hair with Heart at the end of November.

His hair will be made into a wig for someone who has lost their hair due to a long-term medical condition. Money raised will also help kids living with disability, chronic illness and disadvantage.

Hair with Heart is an initiative of Variety – The Children’s Charity. Variety provides support for kids who lost their hair due to a medical condition, through grants for wigs, funding the Variety Alopecia Areata Adventure Camp and providing therapy grants.

“Losing your hair can have profound psychological effects, particularly through childhood and adolescence. One specialised wig can cost up to $6,000 and lasts two to three years so the cost is prohibitive for many families. Because of the support from our amazing Hair with Heart community, Variety provides grants for kids across Australia who have lost their hair due to medical conditions such as alopecia, cancer and trichotillomania,” www.hairwithheart.variety.org.au said.