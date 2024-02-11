Latest News
Looking back: St. Joseph’s Primary School Swimming Carnival 2012
Students made a splash at the St Joseph’s swimming carnival [...]
Throwback: Fun times at Swimming Club 2011
Members of the 2011 Swimming Club enjoyed a good splash [...]
Ungarie Header vs Truck Drivers Bowls Day
On Saturday January 20th, the Ungarie Bowling Club held the [...]
Junior Cricketers showcase skills
Junior Cricket U13’s Report Our 13’s Competition has had some [...]
Looking back: Weaving project goes to Orange Hospital
In 2011, a series of sculptures were created to form [...]
A successful presentation night
Another successful year of learning, another successful presentation awards night, [...]