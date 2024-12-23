THROWBACK 2023: Locals attend Herefords Australia Youth Expo

JULY 2023:

Condobolin’s Arabella Blewitt, Bella Clemson and Emily Miles took part in the Herefords Australia National Youth Expo 2023.

Held at Parkes Showground from Thursday, 6 to Sunday, 9 July the event has been designed to give young people the opportunity to build their knowledge and understanding of the beef industry, in a safe and welcoming environment.

The three young ladies worked with Ross Lee (Leeway Herefords, Ootha), travelling prior to the National Youth Expo to work with three heifers specifically chosen for the event.

Arabella, Bella, and Emily gained valuable insights into preparing cattle for parading and learned many new skills prior to the event.

Bella even placed third in the Intermediate Herdsmen competition, where entrants were judged on how they look after their animals and their overall involvement throughout the show.

Once they were at the Expo, they completed a myriad of tasks, worked as a team to prepare their heifers, gained confidence, and made many new friends.

Activities at the Expo targeted all age groups and experience levels, with demonstrations ranging from halter making and knot tying to practical demonstrations on feed milling and nutrient conversions. The organising Committee placed a strong focus on ensuring that the demonstrations are age appropriate, and that practical skills and knowledge will be able to be taken away from the event.

There was an action-packed program that included loads of fun, networking, inspiration and plenty of cattle as well as an exciting educational program, guest speakers and competitions including Junior Judging, Paraders and Heifer Show.