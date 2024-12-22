THROWBACK 2019: Showcasing skills

Students from the Condobolin High School Show Team are committed to being strong competitors in 2019.

They have built valuable skills in cooperation, working as a team and respect, while continuing to learn more about cattle and sheep.

The team consists of students from Year 7 to Year 11, who spend their lunchtimes learning about animals, junior judging and practicing for the show circuit.

Condobolin High School Show Team have three heifers (Peppermint, Pearl and Priscilla), three steers (Peckle, Pablo and Possum), seven sheep, numerous chickens, one alpaca (Arnold) and one goat under their care.

“The students practice washing and brushing and leading cattle, all the stuff we need to get them looking their best for shows,” teacher Anne Earney explained.

“Even though some students do not come from an agriculture background, they are passionate about learning new skills and putting them to the test at shows.

“We are looking forward to participating at the Condobolin Show, and building our confidence as competitors.”