Strong results for Tullinga at 2026 Australian Sheep and Wool Show

By Melissa Blewitt

Tullinga White Dorpers (Condobolin) recorded an outstanding performance at the 2026 Australian Sheep and Wool Show, with the stud achieving multiple championship honours across the Dorper and White Dorper sections against strong competition.

With more than 150 Dorpers and White Dorpers exhibited over the weekend, the show provided an excellent showcase of the quality and depth of Australia’s seedstock industry. Tullinga’s team was rewarded with consistent success in both individual and group classes, highlighting the strength and consistency of its breeding program.

Leading the results was White Dorper ewe Tullinga 240001, which was awarded Supreme White Dorper Exhibit, Grand Champion White Dorper Ewe, and Senior Champion White Dorper Ewe.

Other major successes included:

•Dorper Senior Champion Ewe – Tullinga 240520

•Reserve Junior Champion White Dorper Ram – Tullinga 250284

•Dorper Six-Tooth Ram – Tullinga Mark Henry 240227

•White Dorper Six-Tooth Ram – Tullinga Black Label 240070

•White Dorper Sires Progeny Group of Three – Team FatYak

•Dorper Sires Progeny Group of Three – Team Spitfire

•Participation in the Charles Edson Memorial White Dorper Breeders Group.

The Australian Sheep and Wool Show once again delivered a well-run and highly competitive event, and Tullinga extended its appreciation to the organisers, sponsors, exhibitors and judge Jill Noble for their contribution to another outstanding showcase of the Dorper breeds.

Special recognition was also given to Callum Wald and Barend Cronje for their work preparing, presenting and managing the sheep during the show, which played a significant role in the team’s success.

The event was streamed live by StockLive, allowing supporters unable to attend in person to follow the competition from home.

Tullinga White Dorpers will conduct their Annual On-Property Sale on Wednesday, 9 September.