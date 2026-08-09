A day packed with great footy, determination and plenty of exciting moments
Condobolin Junior Rugby League Report
What a day in Grenfell for Round 12!
The weather was absolutely freezing, but that certainly didn’t stop the action on the field. From the first whistle to the last, every game was packed with great footy, determination and plenty of exciting moments.
A huge thank you to Grenfell Junior Rugby League for your incredible hospitality. As always, you’re wonderful hosts and it’s always a pleasure to spend the day enjoying great company, catching up with familiar faces and sharing our love of junior rugby league.
Thank you to all of our players, coaches, volunteers and families who braved the cold and made the trip.
Source: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook page.
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