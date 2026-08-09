Staff welcomed at UCS

By Melissa Blewitt

Ungarie Central School has welcomed four new staff members to its team as it continues to support students across all year levels.

Ms Jayd Rubain has joined the school as the Year 1/2 teacher, with Year 1 and Year 2 students now learning in their own classroom.

Kindergarten will continue to be taught by Mrs Wilson and Miss Johnston.

Mr Tom John has been appointed as a School Learning Support Officer (SLSO), joining the existing support team assisting students throughout the school.

Mrs Kristy McClintock and Mrs Maree Hetherington have also joined the school as Embedded Relief Teachers. Mrs McClintock will work from Monday to Wednesday each week, while Mrs

Hetherington will provide relief teaching on Thursdays and Fridays.

The new appointments strengthen the school’s teaching and support staff, providing additional classroom and student support for the remainder of the school year.