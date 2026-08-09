Anica Lumanta recognised with NSW School of Languages Award

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin High School student Anica Lumanta has been recognised for her outstanding academic achievement, receiving the NSW School of Languages Award after earning ten Merit Awards in English as an Additional Language or Dialect (EAL/D). The award acknowledges Anica’s consistent dedication and excellence in her studies through the NSW School of Languages program.

Last Updated: 04/08/2026By

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