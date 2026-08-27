The very best mullets to take centre stage

By Melissa Blewitt

The search is on for Condobolin’s best mullet, with the 2026 Condobolin Show inviting entrants to celebrate one of the world’s most recognisable hairstyles.

Sponsored by Sunrise Energy Metals, the Best Mullet Competition will showcase impressive cuts across three age categories: 12 years and under, 13 to 17 years, and 18 years and over.

Entrants will be judged on their haircut and overall presentation, with first place winners in each category receiving $50 prize money and a trophy. Presentations will take place following the Grand Parade on Saturday, 29 August.

Known for its distinctive “business in the front, party in the back” style, the mullet has a colourful history that stretches back centuries. While often associated with Australian culture and modern pop culture figures, the hairstyle has appeared in many forms throughout history, from ancient times through to its revival among musicians and entertainers.

From a symbol of strength and individuality to a statement of rebellion and personal style, the mullet continues to attract attention and loyal fans around the world.

The Condobolin Show Society are encouraging locals to put their mullets in the spotlight and be part of this fun and popular competition.

Entries can be registered at the Show Office by 1pm on Friday, 28 August, or by phoning 0428 681 099.