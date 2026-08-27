Rare 1951 Orenstein and Koppel tractor to appear at Show

By Melissa Blewitt

One of the rarest restored tractors in Australia will be on display at the 130th Condobolin Show.

A German 1951 Orenstein and Koppel S 32 A, 32 PS V-twin diesel agricultural tractor (Dieselschlepper), will be part of the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club’s display at the 2026 event.

According to club member John Hassan, the tractor was originally purchased by Don McInnes from Condobolin Motors, and it is believed the machine was displayed at the Condobolin Show in 1952.

It was first registered locally in 1996, after a 12-month restoration by its Condobolin owner.

Orenstein and Koppel was founded in Berlin in 1876 by Benno Orenstein and Arthur Koppel. The company initially became well known for narrow-gauge railway equipment, locomotives and heavy industrial machinery before expanding into agricultural and industrial tractors during the post-war period.

The S 32 A was O and K’s agricultural 32-PS model, featuring a two-cylinder V-form diesel engine. It was designed as a conventional farm tractor for agricultural work including ploughing and hauling, with provision for belt-driven auxiliary machinery and power take-off equipment.

For vintage tractor enthusiasts, however, the significance of such a machine goes well beyond its potential monetary value.

Asked about what the rare tractor might be worth, Mr Hassan put its significance into perspective: “It doesn’t matter, you cannot put a price on history.”

Visitors to the 130th Condobolin Show will be able to see the unusual O and K tractor as part of the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club’s display, located just inside the pedestrian gate on Buttenshaw Avenue.