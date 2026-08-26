Seeking exhibitors

By Melissa Blewitt

The Farmyard Nursery will return as one of the highlights of the 2026 Condobolin Show, offering visitors the chance to meet a range of young farm and domestic animals.

The popular attraction will look to feature lambs, rabbits, chickens, puppies and other young animals, providing an interactive experience for animal lovers of all ages.

Chief Steward Sam Gunn is encouraging anyone interested in exhibiting suitable farm or domestic animals to contact the Show Office to help make this year’s Farmyard Nursery one of the best yet.

Large animals, including horses and cattle, will not be accepted. However, miniature horses and poddy animals may be considered, subject to available ground space.

Prospective exhibitors are asked to contact the Show Office before entering animals to receive guidance and ensure their exhibits comply with the General Standards for Exhibiting Animals in NSW. Exhibitors must also meet all relevant Animal Health requirements, sign the required waiver and provide any requested certificates before the show.

Animals displayed in the Farmyard Nursery must not be given away. Any animals offered for sale must have a realistic purchase price displayed, and exhibitors are responsible for ensuring they comply with all legal requirements, including microchipping, registration and vaccination where applicable.

Exhibitors are also required to provide full contact details.

For further information or to register an exhibit, contact the Condobolin Show Secretary’s Office on 0428 681 099.