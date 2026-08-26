Bricks, builds and big ideas

By Melissa Blewitt

Lego and Duplo builders of all ages are being encouraged to showcase their creativity in the 130th Condobolin Show, with this year’s competition celebrating the theme “Year of the Woman Farmer”.

This year’s challenge asks entrants to create a place for Lego Farmer Lucy, featuring a fruit, vegetable, grain, flower or animal farm. Participants can cut out Lego Farmer Lucy (left)from the official information sheet, available from the Show Secretary’s Office, and include her in their display; or create a ‘Lucy’ of their own.The free competition is open to preschool children through to adults, with sections catering for a range of age groups and building styles.

Preschool, Kindergarten to Year 2, Years 3 to 6, and High School and Adult entrants can each compete in two sections – building a Lego or Duplo model using a boxed set, or creating an original “Farm for Farmer Lucy” display.

RMB Matthews Williams Lawyers has donated a $10 first prize for the boxed set section in each age group, while prizes will also be awarded for the original “Farm for Farmer Lucy” entries. All exhibits must be displayed in a low-sided box with a solid base measuring no more than 40 centimetres by 40 centimetres. Original creations must include a name or brief description of the display.

Entries are limited to one exhibit per person in each section and must be delivered to the Pavilion by 10am on Thursday, 27 August. Exhibitors are reminded to ensure their name is attached to the entry card beneath the display box. Chief Steward Jodi Chamen said the competition encouraged participants to use their imagination while recognising the show’s 2026 theme.

For more information, contact Jodi on 0427 962 265.0