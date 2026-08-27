Saying Farewell to Miss Trista
On Friday 7th August, Ungarie Central School said a heartfelt goodbye to one of their lovely Kindergarten SLSOs, Miss Trista, as she begins her maternity leave. “Trista, we wish you all the best with the arrival of your new baby—may your days be filled with love, laughter, and plenty of cuddles! We can’t wait to hear about your new adventures and welcome you back soon.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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