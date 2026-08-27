Great Results at WSSA Athletics

Friday 31st July was a highly successful day for Trundle Central School students at the Western Area School Sports Athletics Carnival.

All competitors represented Trundle Central School with outstanding enthusiasm, determination and sportsmanship.

An impressive seven athletes qualified for the NSW CHS State Athletics Championships after placing first or second in their events. They will compete at State Carnival at Sydney Olympic Park in Week 8 this term. One highlight of the day was our Central Schools Relay Team, which recorded a convincing victory.

Congratulations to students Aphellia Robson, Harlen Corney, Jessica Morgan and Thomas Sanderson on their outstanding performance.

The State Qualifiers are as follows. Vashti Williams who placed 1st in the 15 Years Javelin event and 2nd in both Shot Put and Discus.

Jessica Morgan placed 1st in the 17 Years Javelin and in Relay.

Aphellia Robson was 1st in the 13 Years Javelin and in Relay.

Mackenzie Bolam placed 1st in the 13 Years High Jump and came 2nd in Javelin.

Thomas Sanderson placed 2nd in the 15 Years Javelin event and was 1st in Relay.

Harlen Corney placed 2nd in 13 Years Javelin and 1st in Relay.

Jedaiah Spicer came 1st in the 12 Years 100m and placed 2nd in the 12 Years 800m.

“We are incredibly proud of these students and their achievements, and we wish them every success as they prepare to compete at the CHS State Athletics Championships.” read a comment in the schools newsletter.

A special mention also goes to Izack Bolam, Hailey Bolam, Thomas Walter, Xavier Gaut and Archie McMahon, who also competed on the day.

They represented their school with great effort and determination and should be very proud of their performances.

Source: Trundle Central School Newsletter. Image Credit: Trundle Central School Facebook page.