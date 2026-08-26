Motoring heritage on show at Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

Motoring enthusiasts will have plenty to admire when the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club returns to the 130th Condobolin Show with its popular display of classic vehicles and machinery.

The display, featuring veteran and vintage cars, trucks, tractors, motorcycles and stationary engines, will be staged on Saturday, 29 August.

A range of special awards will be presented in 2026, with an independent judge from outside the district selecting the winners.

Champion trophies will be awarded for Best Presented Car, Best Vintage Car, Best Presented Motorcycle, Best Vintage Motorcycle, Best Classic Motorcycle, Best Tractor, Best Truck and Best Stationary Engine.

A special acknowledgement will be given to the Most Multiple Exhibit entries owned by one person. Plus, there will be a $200 lucky Grand Parade prize will be up for grabs.

Exhibitors are asked to arrive by 9am, with a presentation taking place at 2pm, followed by the Grand Parade.

Drivers participating in the display are reminded they must sign a Release and Indemnity Agreement before driving any vehicle on the showgrounds, including during the Grand Parade.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the Condobolin Veteran Vintage and Restoration Club display, located inside the pedestrian gate on Buttenshaw Avenue.

The club welcomes new members and encourages the restoration, preservation and collection of vehicles, tractors and engines more than 30 years old. Members enjoy regular outings, monthly meetings and have been long-time supporters of the Condobolin Show.

For more information about the display or club membership, contact Club President Steve Brennan on 0418 297 799.