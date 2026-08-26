Boiled rice competition continues to stir up friendly rivalry

By Melissa Blewitt

At the Condobolin Show, the humble cup of boiled rice holds its own alongside jams, scones and other popular cooking entries, with the competition becoming a much loved feature of the pavilion.

Over the years, the Boiled Rice section has sparked plenty of friendly rivalry, with exhibitors vying for the honour, recognition and bragging rights that come with taking out the title.

Local exhibitor Brad Hurley knows the thrill of victory well, first entering the competition 20 years ago as a bit of fun before walking away with the win. In 2025, Brad claimed the title for the seventh time, overcoming strong competition from talented boiled rice enthusiasts.

Brad is encouraging the community to have a go and submit their best boiled rice entries for this year’s competition. However, like many successful country cooks, his recipe for success remains a closely guarded secret.

With the Boiled Rice section continuing to attract interest each year, and a $20 prize donated by Rice Lovers up for grabs, exhibitors are encouraged to prepare their entries and join the competition.

Entries must be exhibited in a cup.