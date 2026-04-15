The Sunnies participate in the Western League Tag Challenge
The Sunnies had their first hit out for the year in Canowindra on Sunday 22nd March at the Western League Tag Challenge.
They played against Canowindra, Orange, Manildra and Molong in warm conditions and despite a couple of losses, it was a great opportunity to put their training to work, try some different positions out and to mark a path forward as the season approaches.
There was no shortage of positive signs as the girls found their groove throughout the day!
Well done girls!
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.
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