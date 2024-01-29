The End Of Kinder Transition For 2023

After 6 fun weeks of Kindergarten Transition, the future Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School Kinder students graduated with a ceremony and delicious cake. Each child was presented with a Certificate of Graduation and a gift bag. “Can’t wait to see you all in 2024” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Image Credits: St Francis Xavier School Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.