Thank You from The Tullamore Show Committee

Thank You from The Tullamore Show Committee – 100th Tullamore Show:

To everyone who made our 100th Tullamore Show possible — we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

To the brothers who made one last road trip, and to the old friends who caught up and shared memories of days gone by.

To the Mums and Dads who got up early to get their children to the show on time so they did not miss their class.

To the school kids who took their cows to the show and, in doing so, learnt so much more about life.

To the stallholders who were up at 3am, creating homemade products with love to share with the crowd.

To the volunteers who quietly did the little jobs that made a big difference.

To the entertainers who gave every ounce of energy to make kids laugh and create memories that will last a lifetime.

To the show ride operators — a highlight for the kids that they will talk about for years to come.

To the food stall crews, preparing endless meals and treats for hungry show-goers.

To the visitors who were simply passing through town and decided to stop in to see what a country show is all about.

To the mums and dads who said “yes” one more time to fairy floss and showbags.

To the camels, who brought smiles to so many faces.

To the horses and cart, giving our crowds a unique experience.

To the demolition derby drivers, who risked it all for everyone’s entertainment.

To the mates who enjoyed some friendly competition in the events — and were just as happy to cheer on the winner.

To the dogs that jumped — and their proud owners who cheered them on.

To everyone who entered the pavilion — be proud of your efforts, even if no ribbon came your way.

To those whose animals went home without a prize — they are still loved, cherished, and a credit to you.

To our sponsors — every single one of you helped make this show truly amazing. We could not hold this show without you.

To everyone who simply loved hanging out with mates — and making new ones along the way.

And finally, to every helper — from Tullamore and beyond — your effort did not go unnoticed. This show could not happen without you, and we are so deeply appreciative.

Here’s to the memories we made together at our 100th Tullamore Show.

We can’t wait to see you next year for our 100th +1 Show.

— Tullamore Show Committee

Source and Image Credits: Tullamore P.A & H Association Inc Show Facebook page.