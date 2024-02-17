Terry wins Plan B Initiative
Ungarie has announced their winner of the 2023 Plan B – Win a Swag competition.
The Ungarie Bowling Club was one of the many participating pubs and clubs for 2023. They chose Terry Mccartney as the Plan B Initiative winner for 2023. Terry’s Plan B is ‘walk down and walk home’.
“Thanks to 4 Shires Road Safety & Bland Shire Council for their support” read a post by Amber Kaye on the Ungarie Bowling Club Facebook group.
The initiative is held at the end of each year by Transport for NSW.
Image Credit: Amber Kaye via the Ungarie Bowling Club Facebook group.
