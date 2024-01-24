Tennis Competition Results

Tottenham Central School students recently participated in a Tennis Competition. Students performed amazingly and received their awards at the school assembly that was held on Monday 27 November. The winners and their awards: Williams Junior Primary Tennis Champion – Evelyn Greig (Junior Primary Girl Champion) and Toby Chase (Junior Primary Boy Champion), Vincent Primary Tennis Champion – Kate Radford (Primary Girl Champion) and Billy Attenborough (Primary Boy Champion), Bennett Cup Secondary Tennis Champion – Maddi Loftus (Secondary Girl Champion) and Connor Bulloch (Secondary Boy Champion) and Tottenham Tennis Club Tennis Racquets Recipients – Heidi Jarvis (Williams Cup), Adam Marsden (Vincent Cup) and Billy Simpson ( Bennett Cup). Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.