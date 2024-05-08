Temporary closure

The Lachlan Shire Council office and Service NSW agency at Lake Cargelligo will close at 3:00 pm on Monday 13 May 2024 and reopen on Monday, 20 May 2024. We apologise for any inconvenience the reduction in hours may cause during this time and appreciate the community’s patience while our staff attend mandatory training. During this temporary closure, Service NSW can be contacted on 13 77 88. You can also call our Condobolin office on 02 6895 1900 for enquiries about Council services. Source: Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook page.