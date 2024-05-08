Temporary closure
The Lachlan Shire Council office and Service NSW agency at Lake Cargelligo will close at 3:00 pm on Monday 13 May 2024 and reopen on Monday, 20 May 2024. We apologise for any inconvenience the reduction in hours may cause during this time and appreciate the community’s patience while our staff attend mandatory training. During this temporary closure, Service NSW can be contacted on 13 77 88. You can also call our Condobolin office on 02 6895 1900 for enquiries about Council services. Source: Lachlan Shire – The Heart of NSW Facebook page.
Latest News
CPS students going the distance
Condobolin Public School held their competitive Cross Country event on [...]
Temporary closure
The Lachlan Shire Council office and Service NSW agency at [...]
We will remember them
Condobolin paused to remember those who served Australia when they [...]
Wanted On Warrant – Caleb Powell
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man [...]
Condo Auto Sports host a weekend of fun
Condo Auto Sports held a weekend of fun on Saturday, [...]
Team building with pallets
On Saturday March 23rd, Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre [...]