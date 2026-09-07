Technicians take part in Tech Connect

By Melissa Blewitt

Qualified service technicians from Condobolin joined colleagues from across the O’Connors network for Tech Connect 2026 recently.

Hosted by O’Connors in August, the internal event brought together service technicians from across the network for training, professional development, networking and team-building activities.

The event also provided an opportunity to recognise the important role technicians play in supporting customers and communities across the region.

O’Connors said its technicians work year-round in challenging conditions, including dust, mud, rain, cold and heat, to ensure customers’ equipment continues to perform when it matters most.

“This team works through dust, mud, rain, cold and heat year-round to keep our customers’ equipment performing when it matters most,” O’Connors said.

“Thank you to all of our technicians, your commitment to our customers and communities doesn’t go unnoticed.”