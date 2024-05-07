Team building with pallets

On Saturday March 23rd, Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre and Preschool held a team building day. They spent the day with Murra Thinna Preschool and split into teams to participate in building activities. They spent the morning learning how to use the power tools and then were able to complete 3 structures each for both centres, they built a teepee, a bridge and a gate house, they had plenty of laughs and as well as seen a lot of educators build their confidence up by stepping out of their comfort zones and doing something they wouldn’t normally do. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Early Learning Centre and Preschool Facebook page.