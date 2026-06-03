TCS hosts Lower Lachlan Cross Country
Earlier this month, Tullibigeal Central School proudly hosted the Lower Lachlan Cross Country event.
“We congratulate our participating students for their fantastic effort and school spirit. Special congratulations to Alice, who placed 2nd in the 11 years girls category, and Brayden, who came 3rd in the 8/9 years boys category.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
“We are also excited to announce that Alice, Brayden, Jax, Darcy, and Savannah have all qualified to represent TCS at the Western Region Cross Country. Well done to each of these students for their achievements! A big thank you as well to the P&C for their hard work running the canteen on the day.” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
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