TCC Send a Huge Thank You To Cheree
Trundle Children’s Centre extended their heartfelt thanks to Cheree Stokes for the incredible mural she created at their centre.
Cheree painted a beautiful counting path using Wiradjuri numbers and Australian animals, bringing to life the ideas chosen by the Boomer children last year.
This mural reflects learning, culture, collaboration and children’s voices, and it will be enjoyed everyday at the centre.
“We are so grateful for Cheree’s time, skill, creativity and knowledge, and for the care she put into every detail.” read a post on the Centre’s Facebook page.
“A special thank you as well to her wonderful helpers, who generously gave their time and helped with the painting — it truly was a team effort.
“Thank you, Cheree, for leaving such a meaningful and lasting gift for our children and community ” the post concluded.
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.
Latest News
TCC Send a Huge Thank You To Cheree
Trundle Children's Centre extended their heartfelt thanks to Cheree Stokes [...]
Colour Run fun
By Melissa Blewitt It was a bright and exciting day [...]
Danielle wins
It’s back-to-back Mid-West Women’s Singles titles for Danielle Thompson. Mid-West [...]
Hands-On Week for Work Experience Students
At the start of December 2025, Bland Shire Council welcomed [...]
TCS Enjoy Last Day of School
Tullamore Central School students and staff enjoyed a wonderful last [...]
Eli plays Bradman Cup
Condobolin Eli Heffernan (right) was a member of the Western [...]