TCC Send a Huge Thank You To Cheree

Trundle Children’s Centre extended their heartfelt thanks to Cheree Stokes for the incredible mural she created at their centre.

Cheree painted a beautiful counting path using Wiradjuri numbers and Australian animals, bringing to life the ideas chosen by the Boomer children last year.

This mural reflects learning, culture, collaboration and children’s voices, and it will be enjoyed everyday at the centre.

“We are so grateful for Cheree’s time, skill, creativity and knowledge, and for the care she put into every detail.” read a post on the Centre’s Facebook page.

“A special thank you as well to her wonderful helpers, who generously gave their time and helped with the painting — it truly was a team effort.

“Thank you, Cheree, for leaving such a meaningful and lasting gift for our children and community ” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.