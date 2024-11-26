Taya inducted into the Myrtle Green

Condobolin Taya Donovan has been successfully selected into the 2025 South Sydney Rabbitohs Lisa Fiola squad.

She will be joined by fellow Central West Maliyan teammate Payden Brien (Cowra).

“Taya, known for her blistering speed and agility as a fullback, has always been a formidable presence on the field,” a post in the CWM Elite Pathway Facebook Page read.

“Her ability to read the game and break through defensive lines makes her an unstoppable force.

“Her journey with Central West Maliyan has been one of growth, determination, and passion, and we can’t wait to see her take her skills to the next level with the Rabbitohs.

“Both Taya and Payden have been integral to Central West Maliyan’s success, and their selection is well-deserved. The Rabbitohs are gaining two extraordinary talents who are ready to make their mark!

“We’re excited for what 2025 will bring for these two outstanding athletes!” the post concluded.

Taya attended their induction into the myrtle green at Bunnies Headquarters on Wednesday, 30 October.