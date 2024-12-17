Tasha named as a finalist

Condobolin’s Tasha Hurley (below) has been chosen as a 2025 finalist of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW’s prestigious RAS Rural Achiever Award.

The award recognises individuals aged 20 to 29 who have distinguished themselves as future leaders in Australian agriculture and aims to support their development by offering a unique eight-day leadership program at the 2025 Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Tasha joins seven other 2025 RAS Rural Achievers finalists: Jacob Moriarty (Canowindra), Brooke Watts (Molong), Katherine Munn (Albury), Georgina Haire (Wee Waa), James Gilmour (Bukkulla), James Stephens (Gresford) and Roy Elder (Wongarbon).

Tasha is a passionate advocate for rural Australia and agriculture. With a Bachelor in Agricultural Business Management, she worked as a Livestock Marketing and Business Development Officer for three years at Forbes Livestock before joining On The Box as an Agency Representative, making buying and selling online easier.

Tasha is deeply involved in her community, serving on multiple committees in Condobolin and Forbes to support local events, businesses, and opportunities.

A former Chair of the Royal Agricultural Society Youth Group, she has dedicated her time to advocating for agriculture on both local and national levels.

Tasha is driven to inspire future generations of rural leaders, promote the Australian Ag Industry and ensure ongoing support for farmers and rural communities.

As part of the RAS Rural Achiever program, finalists will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and knowledge across a range of activities, including a public speaking showcase, and participate in various intensive professional development sessions and networking opportunities at Australia’s largest agricultural event.

One finalist will then be selected to represent New South Wales at the National Rural Ambassador Awards which is set to take place in September 2026 at the Royal Adelaide Show.

Rural Achiever Program Councillor in Charge, Yvette McKenzie, says the eight finalists chosen have all made outstanding contributions to rural and regional communities across New South Wales and have identified themselves as the leaders of the future.

“It is always incredibly rewarding to announce our RAS Rural Achiever Award finalists and recognise the impressive individual achievements and contributions these young leaders have made to their communities, and in such a short period of time,” she explained

“The Rural Achiever and National Rural Ambassador programs play a significant role in arming the next generation of leaders with the skills and connections to help both their professional and personal lives moving forward, and it is a privilege to offer this opportunity to our very deserving 2025 finalists.”

The 2025 RAS Rural Achiever Award finalists will receive a share in $17,000 prize money, complimentary one year RAS Membership, official Rural Achiever uniform provided by RM Williams and embroidered Akubra and opportunities to represent the RAS of NSW throughout 2025.

“We look forward to welcoming this year’s finalists to the 2025 Sydney Royal Easter Show for what will be an experience of a lifetime,” Ms Mckenzie concluded.