Tasha embraces a new Landcare role

By Melissa Blewitt

Tasha Hurley is embracing a new role as the Condobolin and Districts Landcare Coordinator.

She will be working three days a week – Monday to Wednesday – where she is excited to be able to work with local landowners and the community.

“I’m a born and bred Condo local and feel incredibly lucky to have grown up on a sheep and cattle property in God’s country, out near Vermont Hill,” a post on the Condobolin and Districts Landcare Facebook Page read.

“After completing a bachelor of Agricultural Business Management, I moved to Forbes to work in the Livestock industry and after four years have now started my own freelance marketing business and will also be your Landcare Coordinator three days a week (Monday-Wednesday).

“I am on the Condobolin Show Society, Picnic Races and Business Condobolin Committees and help coordinate the annual Oktoberfest, so I’m sure I’ll see you out and about.

“I am very excited to have another excuse to come back to Condo more often and working with local landholders and the community over the coming years.”

You can find Tasha in the Condobolin Landcare office on a Tuesday or contact her on 0499 199 018.