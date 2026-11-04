Father Paul Receives Recognition

By Hayley Egan

Father Paul Kumasaka was recently presented with the Bob and Jean McFadyen Memorial Shield Rotary Community Service Award.

The award was a shock to Father Paul as he was unaware he was being presented with the accolade.

Father Paul is well known for his community service and welcoming spirit. The Rotary Club saw him as a great candidate for the award.

Congratulations Father Paul!

Image Credits: Manda Haase via Lake Cargelligo Anglican Church Facebook group.