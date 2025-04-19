Talented Trio Selected

Congratulations to Condobolin Public School students Levi Daure, Quade Peterson and Joe Fitzgerald. They have been selected in the Western Rugby League – Opens Team. Levi, Quade and Joe will compete at the state carnival later in the year. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

