Talented Trio Selected
Congratulations to Condobolin Public School students Levi Daure, Quade Peterson and Joe Fitzgerald. They have been selected in the Western Rugby League – Opens Team. Levi, Quade and Joe will compete at the state carnival later in the year. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
