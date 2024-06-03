Taking home the highest points
On Friday 17th May, a group of Lake Cargelligo Central School students trekked to Tullibigeal to take part in the Lower Lachlan PSSA Cross Country. The weather was fantastic. All of the students ran enthusiastically and did their very best. The students came away with the trophy for the highest points. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.
