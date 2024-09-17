Taking home the Handicap Trophy

Congratulations to every student who represented Trundle Central School with such enthusiasm at Gobondery/NARRAF Athletics on Tuesday 27th August. Due to our great participation and wonderful achievements on the day, we won the handicap trophy! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 12/09/2024By

Latest News

NAIDOC Celebrations

17/09/2024|

Tuesday 27th August, Rankin Springs, families and some of our [...]

Visiting beef cattle

16/09/2024|

Lake Cargelligo Central Schools year 9/10 Ag students were immersed [...]

We recommend