Taking a trip to Forbes

On Friday 7th June, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School travelled to Forbes for a rewards excursion. “We have been working so hard to achieve our learning goals this year. Now it’s time to enjoy this well deserved reward” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: St Patrick’s Parish School Trundle Facebook page.

Last Updated: 28/06/2024By

Latest News

WSSA Cross Country

30/06/2024|

Congratulations to the eight Tottenham Central School primary students who [...]

We recommend