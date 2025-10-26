Taking a tour of Crop of the Year entries

By Melissa Blewitt

Quality and potential yield were just some of the variables discussed as local farmers nominated their crops as potential winners.

On Tuesday, 23 September Chiara Stommel (Trials Agronomist – Central West Farming Systems) and Olivia Dawson (Agronomist) toured this year’s Condobolin PAH and I Association’s Crop of the Year entries.

Each crop was scored on planning and execution of in-crop agronomy. Chiara was impressed with the yield potential of local entries, given that dry conditions have impacted the area. The winner of the competition will be announced in February next year.

“All crops entered in this year’s competition are on the north side of Condobolin where rainfall events have been slightly more plentiful, resulting in some great looking crops throughout the area,” a post on the Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page read.

“The day included inspecting some fantastic looking crops of wheat, canola, lupins and vetch hay of which the yield potential is quite exceptional given the season, a run-down of Carawatha Farming’s new Optiweigh and a discussion on weight gain on grazing wheat, a demo of Roger Todd’s robotic sprayer and a not-so-subtle hint that the bus tour needs to return next year.

“Judge Chiara Stommel was blown away by the yield potential of the entry crops given the dry season and was excited to see the entries of lupins and vetch hay this year, showcasing the diversity of the region.

“With some spring rainfall, some areas around Condobolin may achieve a better than average season this year.

“We look forward to analysing all of the entries after harvest and presenting the winners at the Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition Dinner on Tuesday, 24 February.

“Chief Steward Olivia Dawson would also like to make special mention of the Competition’s sponsors: Key Agri Services, GrainCorp, AGnVET, Equipment and Service, Lachlan Agencies and Hardware Home and Rural. Condobolin Show Society is also extremely grateful for the ongoing generosity and support of these businesses,” the post concluded.