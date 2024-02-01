Taking a look back: Photography Hospital Exhibition in 2019

An Exhibition featuring local photographers was officially opened at the Condobolin Hospital on Tuesday 22nd January 2019.

Titled, ‘The Showcase’, the Exhibition has works displayed by Christopher Reardon, Angus Moon, Jennifer Brady, Michael Holmes, Warren Chad and Cindy Habel.

Manager of Condobolin Health Service Kate Power officially opened the Exhibition, which has a theme of inspiring, soothing and looking at the good side of life.

This Exhibition is the second one organised in partnership with Arts Out West, Condobolin Health Service and Lachlan Arts Council.

“Arts Out West is the regional arts development organisation for the NSW Central West. Arts Out West promotes, educates, facilitates and advocates for arts and cultural development,” Condobolin Health Service Arts, Culture and Wellbeing Committee member Heather Blackley explained.

“At the present time Arts Out West are working at Oberon Multipurpose Service with residents, at Trundle MPS developing an exhibition space, at Bathurst Health Service on Aboriginal Artwork and Signage Project, at Parkes and Forbes Hospitals on a musicians in hospitals program and environmental development work at Bloomfield Hospital.”

Ms Power also launched the Services’ Arts Culture and Wellbeing Program on the night.

“The Condobolin Health Service Arts, Culture and Wellbeing Committee was established in 2018 by Martin Cushing, Acting Manager of the Condobolin Health Service. People from the Condobolin community, health staff, the Aboriginal community and Arts Out West are represented on this Committee, “she stated.

“These include Kate Power, Terrence O’Bryan, Leonie Parker, Matt Rue, Shirley-Ann Merritt, Heather Blackley and Christine McMillan.

“The first project was developing an art space, to display local artists work. Long term plans include an arts program with patients, working with community groups, A NAIDOC Exhibition, a heritage project and the creation of a major sculpture, a children’s exhibition and a program linked to health promotion.

“I would like to thank all the photographers involved in this Exhibition, your participation makes the program possible.”