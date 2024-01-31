Taking a look back: Carols By Candlelight in 2022
The joyful strains of Christmas Carols could be heard on the air in Condobolin on Sunday, 11 December, 2022. Carols By Candlelight was held in Renown Park, with community groups delighting the crowd with renditions of well-known Christmas carols. There was even a visit by Santa, which added to the happiness of the evening. The event was proudly sponsored by Centre Life Church. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
