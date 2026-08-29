TAFE Welcomes Staff and Students Back

Lake Cargelligo TAFE were happy to welcome back their staff and students back for another Semester!

To celebrate the start of the semester, a Welcome Back lunch was held on Wednesday 29th July. Staff and students enjoyed catching up over a delicious hot chicken gravy roll – the perfect lunch for a very cool winter’s day.

“A big thank you to TSC Nikki, ESO Natasha and SEE Teacher Angela for preparing the chicken gravy rolls for everyone to enjoy. It was also great to have ASSO Jack visit from Orange to catch up with students and join us for lunch.” read a post on the TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.

The hot chicken gravy rolls were definitely a hit, and it was a fantastic way to reconnect and kick off another great semester.

Staff and students participated in a Guessing Competition – guess how many ducks in the jar – Jedda Stenhouse was the winner with the closest guess – hope she enjoyed her box of treats.

Here’s to a successful Semester 2!

Source and Image Credit: TAFE NSW – Lake Cargelligo Facebook page.