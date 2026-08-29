Lacey and Nate Move on to Round 2
Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo Central School students Lacey and Nate on their efforts at the Premier’s Spelling Bee Regional Finals!
Lacey and Nate represented their school so proudly at the Premier’s Spelling Bee Regional Finals recently.
Both students made it through to Round 2 of the competition, which is a fantastic achievement.
They should be incredibly proud of the way they represented their school with their impressive spelling skills, confidence and composure.
Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
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