National Victory for Belswick Merinos

By Melissa Blewitt

Belswick Merinos secured a major broadribbon title at the prestigious Rabobank National Merino Sheep Show.

The industry-leading event, held at the Dubbo Showground on Tuesday 11 August and Wednesday 12 August, drew elite livestock and top stud breeders from across the country.

The standout performer for Belswick was their exceptional ram, Pink 131, which outperformed a highly competitive field to be crowned the Champion March Shorn Strong Wool Ram.

The annual Rabobank National Show remains a cornerstone of the Australian wool calendar. This year’s fixture combined high-stakes stud competition with extensive multi-breed agricultural displays and commercial exhibitions, offering an unmatched showcase of cutting-edge genetics and flock management techniques.

For the team at Belswick Merinos, the national victory marks another successful chapter in their breeding program, validating their ongoing commitment to producing elite, high-performance genetics capable of thriving at the highest level of industry scrutiny.